Profile: Lift off for Buckingham Schenk

With help from the Schenk Group mothership, Buckingham Schenk is evolving from a predominantly retail-led own-label proposition to becoming a multichannel player with a stall of agency and exclusive brands. Last month, Jo Gilbert spoke to MD Craig Durham about the company's latest reinvention
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.