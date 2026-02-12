Michelin stars for Top 50 somms

By Oliver Catchpole

Five restaurants associated with Harpers’ Top 50 Sommeliers 2025 have earned their first Michelin Star at the Michelin Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland in Dublin this week.

Perthshire’s Killiecrankie House (with chef Tom and somm Matilda Tsappis), Mayfair’s Labombe by Trivet (with chef Johnny Lake and somm Isa Bal MS), Birmingham’s The Wilderness Restaurant (by chef Alex Claridge with somm Sonal Clare) and Cornwall’s Ugly Butterfly (by chef Adam Handling with somm Stephanie Benham) were all awarded one star.

Additionally, the head sommelier of Corenucopia by Clare Smyth (which earned one star) Valentin Picon, works closely with Top 50 Somm Gareth Ferraria MS in crafting the drinks list.

Commenting on the award, Tom and Matilda Tsappis of Killiecrankie House said: “Being awarded a Michelin Star is completely overwhelming and something we truly didn’t expect this year. Since entering The Michelin Guide in 2022, we’ve simply focused on doing the very best we can, taking our time and staying true to our values.

“This recognition means more to us than we can put into words, particularly given the challenges faced by the industry in recent years. We’re incredibly proud of our team; this achievement belongs to every single person who has supported us and believed in what we’re building here. Killiecrankie House is deeply rooted in its surroundings and our sense of belonging to this place, and to see that recognised at this level is an unforgettable moment for us.”

Killiecrankie House draws on Asian cooking techniques (particularly Japanese) to present Scottish produce in a distinctive way, reinterpreting Scottish cuisine – for example, creating kimchi made with foraged wild garlic.

Overall, 20 restaurants earned one Michelin star this year, while a pair of restaurants became two-Michelin-starred – Bonheur by Matt Abé and Row on 5.

While London dominates the list, other regions and nations were well represented, including Scotland (Killiecrankie House, 1887) and Ireland (Forest Avenue, The Pullman).

Additionally, Sheffield earned its first-ever Michelin star with JÖRO, and Brighton saw its first star in around 50 years with Maré.

The full list of new one-star restaurants includes: 1887 (Torridon); Ambassadors Clubhouse (London); Corenucopia by Clare Smyth (London); FIFTY TWO (Harrogate); Forest Avenue (Dublin); JÖRO (Oughtibridge); Kerfield Arms (London); Killiecrankie House (Killiecrankie); Labombe by Trivet (London); Legado (London); Maré by Rafael Cagali (Brighton and Hove); Michael Caines at The Stafford (London); Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High (London); Somssi by Jihun Kim (London); The Boat (Lichfield); The Pullman (Galway); The Wilderness (Birmingham); Tom Brown at The Capital (London); Ugly Butterfly by Adam Handling (Newquay) and Vraic (Vale).

Pictured: Tom and Matilda Tsappis