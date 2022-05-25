Co-founder of sommelier-backed canned wine brand claims “bottles are the past”

By James Lawrence

A new range of canned wines launched this week (23 May), under the brand name Djuce.

The founders claim that their product will disrupt the existing market for alternative formats in several ways; the initial 120,000 cans manufactured will feature artwork from a selection of contemporary artists, including painters, animators and photographers, representing cities like Berlin, New York, Barcelona and Stockholm.

Moreover, in a first for a canned wine brand, Djuce has worked with a group of Michelin-starred sommeliers, curating a summer lineup of twelve wines, described as a “drink less, drink better” experience.

However, sustainability is the overriding chief concern for the brand's founders. “Switching from traditional wine bottles to cans would cut CO2 emissions from packaging by 79%. There’s still an old heritage where most of us see glass as something organic and good, while aluminium is evil and dirty,” said co-founder Philip Marthinsen.

“In fact, aluminium cans are twenty-eight times more efficient to recycle in terms of emissions, twenty times lighter, twice as efficient to transport, and don't break as easily. Bottles are the past, cans are definitely the future,” he added.

According to Marthinsen, Djuce uses a custom protective liner to keep its wines in perfect condition and is the first European brand to focus solely on premium wines from artisan winemakers.

“Personally, I think it’s a great feeling when you let people try one of our wines for the first time and then afterwards reveal that they’re from a can. They’d never have guessed it and neither could I to be honest,” said Emmanuel Rosier, sommelier at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris

Djuce released its first four wines on 23 May – two consecutive launches will follow in June and August.

The entire range is vegan friendly, sustainably farmed, and low in sulphur.







