Bibendum unveils New Bordeaux School for sommeliers

By James Bayley

Bibendum Wine has launched its New Bordeaux School, an educational programme targeting sommeliers.

The initiative, described as a “deep dive into the new era of Bordeaux”, features sessions led by some of the region’s most distinguished chateaux, including Chateau Haut Bailly, Chateau Guiraud and Chateau Lynch-Bages.

The course begins on 11 November and will delve into topics not usually accessible to the public, providing an in-depth understanding often reserved for those within the chateaux walls. Participants will gain insight into the latest trends and philosophies, preparing them to source top Bordeaux wines for their customers.

The four-week school covers the following themes: terroir diversity, climate challenges, innovations in winemaking and sustainability. Each session is hosted by a leading chateau to provide participants with direct access to industry expertise.

Valeria Rodriguez, head of fine wines at Bibendum, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that this project has come to fruition. There is a gap between how Bordeaux is taught and the incredible revolution that has happened in the region in the last 15 years. We want to inspire participants with topics that demonstrate the transformation taught directly by some of Bordeaux’s pioneer producers.”

The New Bordeaux School is limited to 18 participants, who must have at least WSET Level 3 or equivalent qualifications. Applications close on 14 October.

Bibendum will also host its first Bordeaux Cellar Tasting on 14 October at Lancaster House, featuring over 70 wines from the exclusive cellars of Bordeaux’s most esteemed chateaux.







