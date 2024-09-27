Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bibendum unveils New Bordeaux School for sommeliers

By James Bayley
Published:  27 September, 2024

Bibendum Wine has launched its New Bordeaux School, an educational programme targeting sommeliers. 

The initiative, described as a “deep dive into the new era of Bordeaux”, features sessions led by some of the region’s most distinguished chateaux, including Chateau Haut Bailly, Chateau Guiraud and Chateau Lynch-Bages.

The course begins on 11 November and will delve into topics not usually accessible to the public, providing an in-depth understanding often reserved for those within the chateaux walls. Participants will gain insight into the latest trends and philosophies, preparing them to source top Bordeaux wines for their customers.

The four-week school covers the following themes: terroir diversity, climate challenges, innovations in winemaking and sustainability. Each session is hosted by a leading chateau to provide participants with direct access to industry expertise.

Valeria Rodriguez, head of fine wines at Bibendum, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that this project has come to fruition. There is a gap between how Bordeaux is taught and the incredible revolution that has happened in the region in the last 15 years. We want to inspire participants with topics that demonstrate the transformation taught directly by some of Bordeaux’s pioneer producers.”

The New Bordeaux School is limited to 18 participants, who must have at least WSET Level 3 or equivalent qualifications. Applications close on 14 October.

Bibendum will also host its first Bordeaux Cellar Tasting on 14 October at Lancaster House, featuring over 70 wines from the exclusive cellars of Bordeaux’s most esteemed chateaux.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Sweet dreams with the Sugrues at their S...

Virgin Wines unveils bespoke range after...

Exclusive: IWC changes hands as Chris As...

WSTA urges two-year alcohol duty freeze...

Laudun becomes new Côtes du Rhône Cru

Cockburn’s revamps range with eco-friend...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95