    Jamie Oliver Catherine St

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  13 November, 2023

    The end of this month marks the return of TV chef Jamie Oliver with his newest venture: a restaurant, dubbed Jamie Oliver Catherine St. A ‘love letter to Britain’s food culture’, the Covent Garden restaurant has been imagined around the idea of reflecting Oliver’s culinary roots, from his parents’ pub to his early days at The River Cafe and Neal Street Restaurant, through to his first endeavour, Fifteen. Head chef Chris Shaill will be helming the kitchen following a previous stint working beside Oliver for eight years at Barbecoa. The wine list is being curated by Filipe Bhering, previously of Annabel’s and KOL, and will feature New and Old World offerings, plus cocktails putting a modern spin on the classics.

    6 Catherine St, London WC2B 5JY

    jamieolivercatherinest.com




