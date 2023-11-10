By Harpers Editorial

Bartending trio Chris Tanner, Martyn ‘Simo’ Simpson and Jack Wallis have put their heads and their mixology skills together to become ‘the Dram brothers’ – the brains behind a multi-faceted venue which launches in the heart of London’s Soho this month. The venue will feature two bars, a whisky shop, an outdoor terrace and a private pool room with a ready-to-drink cocktail vending machine. Aiming to modernise the drinking experience, the playful concept will also follow through to a top-tier spirits and cocktails offer, set over three floors within a 17th century Grade II listed building.