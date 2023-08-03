Curious Vines and Proof Insight to launch women in wine survey

By James Bayley

Curious Vines and Proof Insight are to collaborate on the ‘first-ever’ survey to discover how women feel about working in the wine industry.

Queena Wong, founder of Curious Vines, an online community connecting women in wine said the survey will, “give women a chance to tell the industry what their experience is really like.”

Offering an analytical edge to the survey will be Proof Insight, the independent drinks insight agency. Proof has worked with leading growth drinks brands and distributors across the UK, with a background which covers the hospitality sector, research agencies and drinks distribution.

The survey is a chance for all women whose job is involved with wine to input their true experiences of working in the wine industry including but not limited to all aspects of communication, hospitality, marketing, sales, buying, distribution, operations, insights and so forth.

Queena Wong, founder of Curious Vines, said: “As much as I have an idea of what the main issues are for women working in the UK wine industry there is nothing like real data to show the industry how women perceive their working environment. I want proper statistics to tell me if there are issues that need to be addressed.

“I am truly grateful for the collaboration working with Alice Goody (Proof Insight) with the active input of Lulie Halstead (IWSR) to provide rock-solid survey integrity.”

If you are a woman working, or who has worked, in the UK wine industry, including in a wine role in hospitality, you can participate in the six-minute survey using this link.