WineGB appoints sustainability ambassador

By James Bayley

Wines of Great Britain (WineGB) has appointed Anne Jones as its first-ever sustainability ambassador.

Jones will remain in her current roles as Waitrose Wine and Spirits category manager and John Lewis Partnership Drinks Brand Experience development manager.

The sustainability ambassador role is said to be an advisory position created to bring commercial awareness of national and international sustainability regulations, schemes, and practices to WineGB.

Commenting on her appointment, Anne Jones said: “I’m delighted to be joining the WineGB team at this stage on the sustainability journey. We now have an exciting opportunity to position ourselves as a world leader in sustainability, building on the great work that is already being done around the UK. My role will help to refine what that means for all our winemakers and producers, and then to create a united voice in order to support and represent the industry on a local, national and global stage.”

Jones will use her specialist understanding of sustainability in the wine industry as a trustee of the Global Sustainable Roundtable combined with her strong international trade and journalist network built-up during her career at John Lewis.

Ned Awty, interim CEO of WineGB added: “As a young wine region, English and Welsh wines are in a unique position of being able to put sustainability at the heart of everything we do. With Anne’s knowledge and experience, we can integrate our sustainability agenda into the wider world, play an important part in meeting the UK’s net zero and biodiversity targets, and be prepared for future regulation.

“I am pleased and excited to welcome Anne to WineGB and look forward to seeing her give voice and shape to sustainability in our industry.”







