Sustainability: Join the Myths Around Food Miles debate

By Andrew Catchpole

In just under a fortnight, Harpers and New Zealand Winegrowers is bringing together an international panel of leading trade voices for our Challenging the Myths Around Food Miles webinar.

Scheduled for 9 February at 4.30pm, this free to attend session will examine how shipping wine around the world sits with sustainable goals, and how to communicate the reality of highly efficient sea-shipping to consumers concerned over environmental concerns regarding ‘wine miles’.

Joining the discussion will be: Ed Massey, general manager, sustainability, New Zealand Wine Growers; George Soleas, president & CEO, Liquor Control Board of Ontario; Troy Christensen, CEO, Enotria & Coe; Anne Jones, category manager, Wine Beer & Spirits, Waitrose; and Simon Buck, co-founder, Wine Dog Imports; with Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole hosting the debate.

With sea-shipping delivering just one fifth of the greenhouse gas emissions of transport by road, and New Zealand’s wine industry committed to net-zero emissions by a regulatory deadline of 2050, this promises to be an insightful session as to how far flung producing countries can achieve such a goal with climate change high on the agenda for 2021.

To pre-register for this free New Zealand Sustainability: Challenging the Myths Around Food Miles webinar, click through here.







