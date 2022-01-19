Subscriber login Close [x]
Waitrose expands bulk buying team

By James Lawrence
Published:  19 January, 2022

The UK's leading supermarket retailer of premium wines has appointed Barry Dick MW to its BWS bulk buying team.

Taking on the role of sourcing manager, Dick MW will focus upon the management of the global importation of bulk wine and spirits for the marketing of Waitrose private labels.

The move will mean that Waitrose now employs four Masters of Wine, more than any other retailer.

Born and raised in Northern Ireland, Barry's impressive CV includes degrees in food technology, European food marketing and winemaking.

Having completed several vintages in California, the Languedoc and Australia, and previously worked for a number of retailers and wine brands, Barry is acknowledged as an industry expert in the specialised field of UK packaging. He became a MW in 2013.

Pierpaolo Petrassi, head of beers, ciders, wines, spirits & soft drinks at Waitrose, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Barry to our team. This new role is a fantastic opportunity for us to increase our capability to import bulk wines & spirits and package them here in the UK, further building on our sustainability credentials. Barry’s extensive experience and knowledge in packaging, importation of wines and spirits as well as his passion for sustainability will make him an invaluable addition to the team.”

News of the appointment comes at an opportune time. According to Kantar, the ultimate winners of Christmas 2021 were supermarket private label wines. “Premium own-label sales broke records this Christmas. The turnover from sales of private label sparkling and still wines grew by 22% and 18% respectively,” said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.








