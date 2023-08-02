Subscriber login Close [x]
OIV adds Italian producer to its research consortium

By James Bayley
Published:  02 August, 2023

Leading Valpolicella producer Masi Agricola has become the sixth member of the OIV’s technical and scientific consortium.

Established in 2021, the initial consortium agreement was signed by Viña Concha y Toro (Chile), Moët-Hennessy (France), Sogrape (Portugal), Familia Torres (Spain) and Yalumba Family Winemakers (Australia), to promote and support the OIV’s technical and scientific diffusion.

As a new member, Masi Agricola will share its research and development with the consortium and collaborate with fellow members on proposed grant subjects. 

OIV director general, Pau Roca, said: “Having Masi Agricola in the consortium enriches the research’s quality and widens the international objective of the OIV. The club wasn’t complete until the joining of such a relevant Italian company. Italy is one of the cornerstones of wine and it had to be represented. We will all share its knowledge and experience.”

Sandro Boscaini, president of Masi Agricola, added: “There are not many companies in Italy, and few globally, that are internally structured for R&D in the vineyard and cellar. Masi, whose Technical Group has four decades of commitment to its assets, feels honoured to be part of this prestigious and select group and is proud to represent Italy, contributing with its strong points: the heritage of biodiversity in the grape varieties that has no equal, the richness of the territories and the consequent enological expressions.”

 

