The IWSC, in partnership with Green Wine Future, announces new Green Wine Initiative accolade

By James Bayley

The IWSC’s Green Wine Initiative award, in partnership with Green Wine Future, has been created to recognise the growth of considerate winemaking practices and highlight the impressive work being carried out by producers across the world to improve their sustainability credentials.

The award is open to all wine producers, and the Foundation will award a bursary of £7.5k to the winner.

Entries are open from 1 June 2022, when submissions can be made via an online application form on the IWSC website. Following the announcement of a shortlist, the winner will be confirmed in September.

Christelle Guibert, CEO of the IWSC, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Green Wine Future. We hope this award will help raise awareness of the great work being done by producers worldwide who are setting the standard for more considered winemaking practices.

“There are so many producers doing fantastic things – whether it’s finding ways to minimise water use, innovating with new packaging or moving toward renewable energy use. Together with Green Wine Future, we want to celebrate these great works, sharing producers’ stories and rewarding one winner with our 2022 Green Wine Initiative award.”

Michael Wangbickler, marketing director for Green Wine Future, added: “It’s time for us to award and showcase those who have committed to sustainability in winemaking. It’s important to recognise their efforts and contributions to the wine industry and set a more sustainable foundation for upcoming generations. The more we acknowledge that these practices should be standard operating procedures, the more we normalise them. We’re thrilled to partner with IWSC in this endeavour.”

Meanwhile, Harpers will host a Green Wine Future virtual event on 25 May, 16:45-17:45 GMT+2 (Spain time), where editor Andrew Catchpole takes a look at the importance of the social and community side of sustainability.