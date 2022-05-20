Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The IWSC, in partnership with Green Wine Future, announces new Green Wine Initiative accolade

By James Bayley
Published:  20 May, 2022

The IWSC’s Green Wine Initiative award, in partnership with Green Wine Future, has been created to recognise the growth of considerate winemaking practices and highlight the impressive work being carried out by producers across the world to improve their sustainability credentials. 

The award is open to all wine producers, and the Foundation will award a bursary of £7.5k to the winner.

Entries are open from 1 June 2022, when submissions can be made via an online application form on the IWSC website. Following the announcement of a shortlist, the winner will be confirmed in September.

Christelle Guibert, CEO of the IWSC, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Green Wine Future. We hope this award will help raise awareness of the great work being done by producers worldwide who are setting the standard for more considered winemaking practices. 

“There are so many producers doing fantastic things – whether it’s finding ways to minimise water use, innovating with new packaging or moving toward renewable energy use. Together with Green Wine Future, we want to celebrate these great works, sharing producers’ stories and rewarding one winner with our 2022 Green Wine Initiative award.”

Michael Wangbickler, marketing director for Green Wine Future, added: “It’s time for us to award and showcase those who have committed to sustainability in winemaking. It’s important to recognise their efforts and contributions to the wine industry and set a more sustainable foundation for upcoming generations. The more we acknowledge that these practices should be standard operating procedures, the more we normalise them. We’re thrilled to partner with IWSC in this endeavour.”

Meanwhile, Harpers will host a Green Wine Future virtual event on 25 May, 16:45-17:45 GMT+2 (Spain time), where editor Andrew Catchpole takes a look at the importance of the social and community side of sustainability.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Winners announced for Wines from Spain A...

Accolade Wines launch revolutionary alco...

Quietly confident return for Prowein

Rooftop bar to offer 360° views of London

Moët teases permanent Harrods Champagne bar

Amanda Barnes and Henry Jeffreys among w...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Daniel Lambert Wines: National Sales Account Manager

...

Theatre of Wine: Branch Manager - Tufnell Park

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Executive UK, Europe and America

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Assistant Brand Manager - UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95