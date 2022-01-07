Subscriber login Close [x]
SPAR launches new range of vegan wines

By James Lawrence
Published:  07 January, 2022

SPAR has become the first UK grocer to market a range of private label vegan wines, including a vegan Prosecco and SPAR Vine & Bloom rosé.

Launching this month, the selection spans a broad range of styles and regions, encompassing over 70 wines, which have won more than 190 awards between them over the past three years.

Highlights include the SPAR Regional Selection Languedoc Red (£7.49), recently awarded a silver medal at the International Wine & Spirit Competition 2021.

Meanwhile, the SPAR Regional Selection South African Reserve Chenin Blanc is sourced from the Breedekloof region of South Africa. It was recently certified as Fairtrade, winning a prestigious gold medal at the International Wine & Spirit Competition 2019. It is being sold on promotion at £5.49 (standard RRP £6.49).

“More than half a million people took part in Veganuary 2021 and 85% of those surveyed said they planned to at least half their intake of animal products after January, but it’s not just vegans driving the demand. People are increasingly looking for vegan products, regardless of their eating habits or lifestyles. As a result we decided that the time had come to create more inclusive ranges that tap into what our shoppers are looking for,” said Adam Georgiou, brand manager for own label beers, wines and spirits at SPAR UK.

He added: “We have a fantastic range of wines, which we know are high quality and affordable, so already catering to a wide audience. We are confident that there is now something for everyone – whether they are vegan, flexitarian or meat eaters who just love a nice glass of wine.”

Every private label wine from the 2021 vintage will be 100% suitable for vegans and available across more than 1,700 licensed SPAR stores across England, Scotland and Wales.



