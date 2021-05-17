IWC announces 2021 winners

By Andrew Catchpole

The International Wine Challenge (IWC) has announced the winners of its 2021 competition, with a haul of 6,800 medals being claimed across over 40 countries.

The competition’s organisers highlighted the “notable achievements” this year as Austria beating 15 other countries, including Sauvignon Blanc stalwarts New Zealand and France, to the title of International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy for its Sauvignon Blanc Kitzeck-Sausal Südsteiermark 2019 from producer Weingut Schneeberger.

Meanwhile, Australia wrested the title of International Shiraz Trophy back from New Zealand after a five year Kiwi winning streak, with Wolf Blass Grey Label McLaren Vale Shiraz 2019 taking the crown.

The UK was singled out for mention, too, with GB wines once again rising to achieve a number eight ranking in the gold medal stakes, with wines from 21 counties across England and Wales awarded medals, including 12 gold, 48 silver, 58 bronze and 18 commended.

Staying with the UK, some 591 medals were awarded across supermarkets, in a sign of the times with some 430 gongs for own-label wines.

Aldi and Tesco topped the charts, bringing home two medals each for own-label wines.

Aldi was awarded gold for its Pinot Vigilante Central Otago Pinot Noir 2019 and Fletchers 40 Year Old Tawny Port NV, while Tesco scored gold with its Tesco Finest Tingleup Riesling 2020 and Tesco Finest Margaux 2015.

Elsewhere, Morrisons took home Gold for Morrisons The Best Amarone 2017 while Waitrose was awarded the only Gold medal for an own-label sherry, Waitrose & Partners Nº1 Fino del Puerto Don Luis.

The full list of 2021 International Wine Challenge award-winners can be viewed here.

The IWC Champions 2021 winners, selected following a re-tasting of all trophy-winning wines by the IWC Co-Chairs, will be revealed at the IWC 2021 Awards announcement on Wednesday 30 June, with those results also revealed on that date in Harpers July issue.

Harpers will also be sponsoring the Large Agent of the Year Category.