Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Rosé's global success ‘partly based on luck’, says UK buyer

By James Lawrence
Published:  25 November, 2021

The triumphant march of the rosé category cannot solely be attributed to the marketing genius of its key stakeholders, according to Jeroboams wine director Peter Mitchell MW.

Mitchell told Harpers that: “Sacha Lichine [and others] were undoubtedly instrumental in rosé's success, but there is also an element of luck and timing. Ten years earlier and I do not believe it would not have worked - the generation of drinkers of premium wines at that time would not take rosé seriously and were less likely to be influenced by a trend.”

According to Mitchell, although Sacha Lichine helped rosé to shed its downmarket image, the category's dramatic rise in market share over the past 15 years was a case of “right place, right time”.

He said: “Gen X was a receptive consumer base looking for new trends and didn’t carry the same snobbery about rosé. At a time when an increasing number of people with increasing disposable incomes but little knowledge were coming to wine as a drink of choice, it also helps that rosé is not an intimidating drink and is generally easy to enjoy.”

However, Jeroboams reported that sales of certain brands had fallen during the summer of 2021.

“All rosé has had a small fall off this year compared to last, but bearing in mind the dismal summer we had that is not surprising,” said Mitchell.

“Premium rosé has held up better than the cheaper end and we have sold through most of what we expected to without having to resort to end of season discounting.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Winemaker UK (Packaging)

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95