Idris Elba turns restauranteur with David Farber and Porte Noir

By Jo Gilbert

Porte Noire Bar and Shop

Unit A Gasholder 10, 1 Lewis Cubitt Square, N1C 4BY

www.portenoire.co.uk

Former Bond front-runner, actor and producer Idris Elba, and founder of Connaught Wine Cellars David Farber, have teamed up to launch their first bar and shop in collaboration with wine and Champagne brand, Porte Noire. Located at the foot of the Gasholders residential development in King’s Cross’s Coal Drops Yard, the new venue will be a celebration of the brand itself while also featuring 800 wine bins from around the world and one of the largest fine wine tasting rooms in London. Artisanal cheese and charcuterie, and an earthy, brasserie-style menu, will accompany the drinks list.







