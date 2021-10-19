Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Idris Elba turns restauranteur with David Farber and Porte Noir

    By Jo Gilbert
    Published:  19 October, 2021

    Porte Noire Bar and Shop

    Unit A Gasholder 10, 1 Lewis Cubitt Square, N1C 4BY

    www.portenoire.co.uk

    Former Bond front-runner, actor and producer Idris Elba, and founder of Connaught Wine Cellars David Farber, have teamed up to launch their first bar and shop in collaboration with wine and Champagne brand, Porte Noire. Located at the foot of the Gasholders residential development in King’s Cross’s Coal Drops Yard, the new venue will be a celebration of the brand itself while also featuring 800 wine bins from around the world and one of the largest fine wine tasting rooms in London. Artisanal cheese and charcuterie, and an earthy, brasserie-style menu, will accompany the drinks list.




    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Jobs 

    ...

    Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

    Jobs »

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

    Blogs »

    Most read articles

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95