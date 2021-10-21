Subscriber login Close [x]
    The London Gin Club bounces back

    By Jo Gilbert
    Published:  21 October, 2021

    The London Gin Club

    22 Great Chapel Street, Soho, W1F 8FR

    londonginclub.com

    The London Gin Club is due to reopen its doors after being closed for several years, with London hospitality outfit Inception Group looking to bring the Soho institution back to full gin-swigging form. Inception Group (Mr Fogg’s, Cahoots, Bunga Bunga) is aiming to give the venue a new lease of life by stocking the back bar with 100 of the world’s finest gins. These will range from the well-known to hard-to-find small-batch iterations. The new backers said the venue, originally opened in 2012, was “ahead of the times” by choosing to focus on gin, which has since grown enormously in popularity. The original venue was forced to close due to severe damage caused by Crossrail.




    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

