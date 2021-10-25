Singapore bar culture comes to London

By Jo Gilbert

Ginger Lily at Pan Pacific London

80 Houndsditch, London, EC3A 7AB

panpacificlondon.com

Pan Pacific London, the first European outpost of the Pan Pacific Hotels Group, is launching Ginger Lily, bringing the buzz and excitement of world-class Singaporean bar culture to London. Offering a premi-um drinks experience, the 71-cover space includes an outdoor terrace, an extensive Champagne list and a specialist rum collection curated by bar manager Francesco Putignano, formerly of Seabird at The Hoxton Southwark, who has put together a list of 120 bottles. The bar will also major on a crafted cock-tails menu of signature classics and contemporary creations inspired by the flavours of Singapore.







