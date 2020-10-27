Jascots adds Barolo producer Rocche Costamagna

By Lisa Riley

Jascots Wine Merchants has added Barolo producer Rocche Costamagna to its portfolio, marking the latest in a host of new producers to join the business in recent months.

Available now, the Rocche Costamagna wines on offer from Jascots comprise Barolo 2016, Barolo Rocche dell'Annunziata 2016, Barolo Rocche dell'Annunziata Riserva 2013, Barbera D'Alba 2018, Dolcetto D'Alba 2019 and Langhe Nebbiolo 2018.

Rocche Costamagna has a selection of vineyard sites in Barolo including five hectares of top rated La Morra Cru Rocche dell’Annunziata at its core, with recent vintages having revealed the potential of these sites to make wines with “extraordinary power, depth and elegance”, said Jascots.

“Rocche Costamagna’s wines are amongst the best we have tasted in Piemonte and quite amazing value for money, we are very lucky to have them in our portfolio,” said Alastair Pyatt, Jascots’ head of purchasing.

“The Rocche dell’Annunziata deserves to be considered amongst the great wines of the region, the quality of their Barolo is well known but we’re just as excited by the exceptional Barbera, Dolcetto and Langhe Nebbiolo,” he added.

Rocche Costamagna has been under family ownership since 1841. Under the management of Alessandro Locatelli since the 1980s “quality has steadily improved placing Rocche Costamagna and its wines amongst the most exciting in Piemonte”, according to Jascots.

Locatelli added: “Jascots has a young, energetic team with great customers who we know will appreciate our wines. We are delighted to be working with them.”

This latest addition to Jascots’ portfolio follows the addition of the Northern Rhône wines of Francois Villard a week or so ago.

Moreover, earlier this month it announced the arrival of Stift Gottweig’s wines to its portfolio, while it strengthened its Spanish portfolio with three new producers, Juan Carlos Sancha from Rioja Alta, Iria Otero Mazoy from Ribeiro and Hacienda Solano from Ribera del Duero, last month.





