Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Jascots adds Barolo producer Rocche Costamagna

By Lisa Riley
Published:  27 October, 2020

Jascots Wine Merchants has added Barolo producer Rocche Costamagna to its portfolio, marking the latest in a host of new producers to join the business in recent months.

Available now, the Rocche Costamagna wines on offer from Jascots comprise Barolo 2016, Barolo Rocche dell'Annunziata 2016, Barolo Rocche dell'Annunziata Riserva 2013, Barbera D'Alba 2018, Dolcetto D'Alba 2019 and Langhe Nebbiolo 2018.

Rocche Costamagna has a selection of vineyard sites in Barolo including five hectares of top rated La Morra Cru Rocche dell’Annunziata at its core, with recent vintages having revealed the potential of these sites to make wines with “extraordinary power, depth and elegance”, said Jascots. 

“Rocche Costamagna’s wines are amongst the best we have tasted in Piemonte and quite amazing value for money, we are very lucky to have them in our portfolio,” said Alastair Pyatt, Jascots’ head of purchasing.

“The Rocche dell’Annunziata deserves to be considered amongst the great wines of the region, the quality of their Barolo is well known but we’re just as excited by the exceptional Barbera, Dolcetto and Langhe Nebbiolo,” he added.

Rocche Costamagna has been under family ownership since 1841. Under the management of Alessandro Locatelli since the 1980s “quality has steadily improved placing Rocche Costamagna and its wines amongst the most exciting in Piemonte”, according to Jascots.

Locatelli added: “Jascots has a young, energetic team with great customers who we know will appreciate our wines. We are delighted to be working with them.”

This latest addition to Jascots’ portfolio follows the addition of the Northern Rhône wines of Francois Villard a week or so ago. 

Moreover, earlier this month it announced the arrival of Stift Gottweig’s wines to its portfolio, while it strengthened its Spanish portfolio with three new producers, Juan Carlos Sancha from Rioja Alta, Iria Otero Mazoy from Ribeiro and Hacienda Solano from Ribera del Duero, last month.

 



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Justerini & Brooks: On Trade Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95