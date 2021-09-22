Harpers to host Spanish and Italian wine session at Bellavita Expo

By Michelle Perrett

Harpers will be hosting a session at the Bellavita F&B trade show which is being held at the Business Design Centre in London on 25 to 26 October.

Harpers is media partner to the Mediterranean-focused show, which specialises in Spanish and Italian wines, drinks and food, and is organised with Vinitaly and Cibus.

The session, entitled ‘Talking Spain and Italy: Wines for a new generation’, will be hosted by Harpers deputy editor Jo Gilbert at the venue on 25 October at 4.10pm.

The discussion will consider how a new era of adventurous drinking is opening the door to more esoteric wines – and indigenous varieties – which over-deliver for operators and consumers alike at mid-level price-points.

Bellavita will host over 200 F&B companies showcasing 3,000 new products to over 7,000 buyers, distributors, importers, restaurateurs, chefs, sommeliers, retailers and all industry leaders.

The event is co-located with Ibérica Expo, the Spanish Pavilion that will see the presence of 70 F&B producers of excellence from Spain.

For more information or to register for Bellavita Expo, click here.








