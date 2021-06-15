Register now: Franciacorta – Adding a Splash of Italian Style

By Harpers Editorial team

Harpers latest free-to-attend webinar, Franciacorta: Adding a Splash of Italian Style, has brought together a great panel to examine what this multi-faceted fizz can add to the modern sparkling wine portfolio.

With sparkling wine in growth in the UK and consumers becoming ever more adventurous in their drinking habits, Harpers is teaming up with Consorzio Franciacorta for a webinar exploring the possibilities offered both by Italy’s foremost sparkling wine and the broader sparkling category.

Date & Time: 17 June, 3pm-4pm

Beginning with a short video introduction to the region and the styles of wine it produces, our panel will then assess what Franciacorta can add to a successful list, while also considering how to grow premium sparkling sales more generally and make the most of the category.

The Panel:

Kent Barker, founder, Eight Stony Street

Isabella Gatti, buyer, Majestic

Louise Gordon, head of wine and bars, Heckfield Place

Sara Rossi, head sommelier, Trinity

Margherita Salvador, buyer, Corney & Barrow

Laura Gatti, vice president, Franciacorta Consorzio

As with all Harpers webinars, we’ll be encouraging an interactive session, with plenty of opportunity for audience Q&A, allowing you to draw on the experience and wisdom of our panellists.

To register for Franciacorta: Adding a Splash of Italian click here.







