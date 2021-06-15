Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Register now: Franciacorta – Adding a Splash of Italian Style

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  15 June, 2021

Harpers latest free-to-attend webinar, Franciacorta: Adding a Splash of Italian Style, has brought together a great panel to examine what this multi-faceted fizz can add to the modern sparkling wine portfolio.

With sparkling wine in growth in the UK and consumers becoming ever more adventurous in their drinking habits, Harpers is teaming up with Consorzio Franciacorta for a webinar exploring the possibilities offered both by Italy’s foremost sparkling wine and the broader sparkling category.

Date & Time: 17 June, 3pm-4pm

Beginning with a short video introduction to the region and the styles of wine it produces, our panel will then assess what Franciacorta can add to a successful list, while also considering how to grow premium sparkling sales more generally and make the most of the category.

The Panel:

Kent Barker, founder, Eight Stony Street

Isabella Gatti, buyer, Majestic

Louise Gordon, head of wine and bars, Heckfield Place

Sara Rossi, head sommelier, Trinity

Margherita Salvador, buyer, Corney & Barrow

Laura Gatti, vice president, Franciacorta Consorzio

As with all Harpers webinars, we’ll be encouraging an interactive session, with plenty of opportunity for audience Q&A, allowing you to draw on the experience and wisdom of our panellists.

To register for Franciacorta: Adding a Splash of Italian click here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

...

C & D Wines: National Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95