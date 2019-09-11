Bellavita reveals ‘bigger and better’ show

By Lisa Riley

Bellavita Expo has announced a “massively” expanded show for this year with the November event poised to showcase more exhibitors from across the wider Mediterranean region.

Following on from an “immensely successful” London show last year, Bellavita said it would this year be introducing visitors to a far greater range of quality food and drinks from the likes of Spain, Croatia and Slovenia.

From iconic brands to lesser-known artisanal wonders, over 350 exhibitors will be in attendance, presenting an expansive range of 10,000 individual products, including 1,200 making their debut in the UK market, it added.

Among Bellavita’s newest offerings will be products from 85 Spanish companies.

Priding itselfon being “more than just a trade show”, Bellavita s also dedicated to providing those in attendance with a “day full of the highest quality content and business opportunities”, said CEO Aldo Mazzocco.

“In partnership with industry leaders Veronafiere S.p.A. (Vinitaly) and Fiere di Parma S.p.A. (Cibus), Bellavita will offer guests the chance to engage directly with producers and experts of the trade.

“We are enhancing our visitors’ experience with a wider selection of Mediterranean products while also working with the most respected opinion leaders in the trade to bring to buyers the most up to date news and insights, live industry debates and exclusive product tasting.”

The event will feature five academies, each respectively dedicated to food, wine, beer, mixology and pizza, with each hosting a series of in-depth talks, debates and masterclasses exploring both current and upcoming trends in the industry, led by 84 key speakers from throughout the sector.

BeWine, Bellavita’s wine academy, will host exclusive wine tasting and food pairing masterclasses.











