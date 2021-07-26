Prosecco elects new president

By Lisa Riley

Consorzio of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG has elected a new president, Elvira Maria Bortolomiol.

Bortolomiol was elected unanimously by the board of directors. She will be supported by vice-presidents Cinzia Sommariva (Sommariva) and Giuseppe Collatuzzo (Cantina Sociale di Conegliano e Vittorio Veneto).

"I am very honoured to have been elected president of the Consorzio di Tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG," said Bortolomiol, who runs the family Prosecco Superiore producer Bortolomiol with her sisters.

"I was born into a family that has seen the history of Prosecco grow in the world and has been a part of it. There are still many challenges ahead of us. The territory in which we have our roots must be protected and enhanced in terms of landscape and environmental sustainability; and the competitiveness of the global market means that we must work hard to continue to reap the rewards of the work we have already done to promote the excellence of our product,” she said.

The focus for the Consorzio in the coming years will be to continue to build on the quality image of the denomination, through communications campaigns, and fairs and events for trade and consumers, both in Italy and abroad, according to the Consorzio.

"The next few years will be an exciting stimulus to continue the promotion and communication of the Denomination in Italy and worldwide,” said Bortolomiol.

The region was designated as a World Heritage site by UNESCO two years ago, and the Consorzio said it would continue with its focus on conservation of the landscape and in line with UNESCO values.

Another key objective was to ensure the sensitive and sustainable development of growing tourism and eno-tourism in the territory, it added.



In March, Consorzio announced sustained production and sales in 2020 in spite of the challenges brought on by Covid-19.



