Prosecco partners with Eataly

By Lisa Riley
Published:  09 June, 2021

Consorzio of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG has partnered with Italian gourmet superstore Eataly.

As part of the partnership, Eataly is showcasing the Prosecco Superiore of Conegliano Valdobbiadene in its new London shop, stocking more than 50 different wines from 18 producers of the UNESCO protected region, including several Rive wines. 

The initiative “further reinforces the Denomination’s premium positioning in the UK”, which in 2019 became its primary export market, said the Consorzio.  

The activity will be supported by a recipe and food pairing campaign run by Swirl Wine Group, with bespoke seasonal risotto recipes developed by Italian food specialist Rosie Mackean, and Instagram live tastings hosted by Sarah Abbott MW. 

The campaign will include press sampling with the recipe ingredients and a selection of Prosecco Superiore wines for recipients to try and select the best pairings.  

Founded in 2007, Eataly claims to offer the largest selection of Italian wines in the capital, as well as a selection of Italian produce and ingredients.

The Prosecco Superiore on Eataly's shelves will be organised by soil zones. The zones were identified through the zoning study by researchers Diego Tomasi and Federica Gaiotti of the University of Padua, and differentiate the varied soils, exposures and microclimates of the hills of Conegliano Valdobbiadene, and the range of different styles it produces.

In March, the Consorzio announced sustained production and sales in 2020 in spite of the challenges brought on by the pandemic.




 

 

