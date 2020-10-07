Subscriber login Close [x]
Lindeman's goes carbon neutral in Europe

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  07 October, 2020

The Lindeman’s wine brand is set to be certified carbon neutral in Europe, thanks to a new partnership between brand-owner Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) and the Carbon Trust.

New measures introduced by TWE include moving the European portfolio to lightweight bottles, making its packaging more recyclable and using renewable energy sources.

TWE has been working in partnership with the Carbon Trust, a climate change and sustainability consultancy, on a review of its processes for the last year.

The Lindeman’s brand is now certified to the internationally recognised PAS 2050 standard in Europe.

To offset the brand’s remaining carbon footprint, TWE has invested in carbon credits covering reforestation in the Amazon rainforest, solar power in the Philippines and wind farms in India.

Ben Blake, head of marketing for EMEA at TWE, said: “We are delighted to have completed work with the Carbon Trust to measure and certify the product carbon footprint of our full Lindeman’s range in Europe and are now looking forward to achieving our ambition of being certified carbon neutral by the end of 2020.

“Lindeman’s is the perfect brand to lead the way in Europe, with its significant profile across the UK, the Nordics and The Netherlands.”

TWE has recently announced new sustainability goals across the group, including 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by the end of 2022 and 50% of product and outer packaging materials to be made from recycled content by 2025.

TWE emphasised its deep commitment to dealing with environmental issues when it signed up to the Porto Protocol at the beginning of last year.

