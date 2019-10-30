Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New MD for Mast-Jägermeister UK

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  30 October, 2019

Mast-Jägermeister has appointed Michael Cleary as its new managing director for the UK.

Cleary will replace Guy Lawrence at the end of 2019. Lawrence has been chief executive since 2013 and regional vice-president Latin America since 2017.

Cleary has been active in the FMCG sector for nearly two decades, beginning as assistant brand manager at Pernod Ricard in Spain in 2001. During that time he has held positions at companies such as Unilever, Imperial Tobacco and Absolut.

He has been based in Germany as Mast-Jägermeister’s regional director for Western Europe Mast-Jägermeister since 2014.

Denis Schrey, board member at Mast-Jägermeister SE said: “We would like to thank Guy for the work he has accomplished for Jägermeister over the years.

“Michael has proven his success through delivering regional growth across Western Europe.

“His vast expertise, both with Jägermeister and the general spirits industry, is key in unleashing the potential of the UK market, which remains one of the biggest and most important markets for the brand worldwide.”

Cleary said: “It has been an honour and privilege to have led the traditional heartland of the brand, Western Europe, for Jägermeister over the past five years. During that time, the team achieved very significant volume growth, making Western Europe the biggest global region for Jägermeister.

“I am looking forward to taking on this new role and joining the great team in the UK, leading one of the top markets for the brand toward further success.”

The company is has recently spent £2.5m on the UK launch of Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee, its largest advertising and promotional investment to date.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95