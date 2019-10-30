New MD for Mast-Jägermeister UK

By Mathew Lyons

Mast-Jägermeister has appointed Michael Cleary as its new managing director for the UK.

Cleary will replace Guy Lawrence at the end of 2019. Lawrence has been chief executive since 2013 and regional vice-president Latin America since 2017.

Cleary has been active in the FMCG sector for nearly two decades, beginning as assistant brand manager at Pernod Ricard in Spain in 2001. During that time he has held positions at companies such as Unilever, Imperial Tobacco and Absolut.

He has been based in Germany as Mast-Jägermeister’s regional director for Western Europe Mast-Jägermeister since 2014.

Denis Schrey, board member at Mast-Jägermeister SE said: “We would like to thank Guy for the work he has accomplished for Jägermeister over the years.

“Michael has proven his success through delivering regional growth across Western Europe.

“His vast expertise, both with Jägermeister and the general spirits industry, is key in unleashing the potential of the UK market, which remains one of the biggest and most important markets for the brand worldwide.”

Cleary said: “It has been an honour and privilege to have led the traditional heartland of the brand, Western Europe, for Jägermeister over the past five years. During that time, the team achieved very significant volume growth, making Western Europe the biggest global region for Jägermeister.

“I am looking forward to taking on this new role and joining the great team in the UK, leading one of the top markets for the brand toward further success.”

The company is has recently spent £2.5m on the UK launch of Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee, its largest advertising and promotional investment to date.