TWE signs up to Porto Protocol

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  03 July, 2019

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has become the latest signatory to the Porto Protocol.

The protocol was launched by Fladgate Partnership chief executive Adrian Bridge at the Climate Change Leadership Conference in July 2018.

It is a global initiative designed to enable the wine trade to deal with the threat of global warming through the sharing of ideas, expertise and leadership.

Carolyn Coon, TWE’s global corporate affairs director, said: “As a leading global wine producer and custodian to some of the most prized viticultural regions in the world, it is critical to ensure the success of our business is underpinned by being sustainable in everything we do.

“Our commitment to preparing for and adapting to climate change is integrated into our business operations, and the signing of the Porto Protocol will provide a platform for us to share best practice on climate change mitigation and adaptation techniques.”

TWE joins more than 130 other businesses in or around the wine trade that have signed up to the protocol.

TWE’s portfolio includes brands such as Lindeman’s, Wolf Blass and Blossom Hill.

