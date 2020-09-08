Journey's End launches AR-label range

By Mathew Lyons

Stellenbosch winery Journey’s End has launched a new range of six wines with augmented reality labels.

The labels of the Identity range feature different aspects of the Fairtrade-certified vineyard, set against the backdrop of nearby False Bay. Elements include bird life, such as Egyptian geese, eagle owls and blue cranes; beehives; South Africa’s national flower, the protea; and the winery’s 80-foot trebuchet, used to raise money during charity events.

The AR labels have been developed in partnership with Bibendum and Immersive and can be viewed using the Plonk app.

Rollo Gabb, MD of Journey’s End, said: “The Journey’s End brand is all about consumer engagement and fun. We wanted wine drinkers to be transported to our vineyards as they enjoy the wine so that they can really live the spirit of the brand.”

There are six wines in the Identity range: a Chardonnay, a Sauvignon Blanc, a Grenache-based rosé, a Shiraz, a Cabernet Sauvignon and a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc.

The wines carry an RRP of £9.

Journey’s End was among the wineries chosen by Waitrose to represent South African wines in its bid to support the Cape wine industry during lockdown.





