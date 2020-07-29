Waitrose Supports South African Wine Industry

By Lisa Riley

Waitrose is offering a specially curated case of South African wines at 25% off in a bid to help support the beleaguered Cape wine industry.

Available exclusively on Waitrose Cellar from today (29 July) for a limited time only, the wines are a collection of customer favourites, representing a cross section of regions and styles from around South Africa.

The limited edition case will be funded by Waitrose in a bid to help increase sales to support wineries that have been hit hard by the domestic sales ban in the country, said the retailer.

The case will be priced at £62 for six bottles or £125 for one containing 12 bottles.

Victoria Mason, South Africa wine buyer at Waitrose, said: “It’s been really hard to see our fantastic winemakers in South Africa struggle with the domestic sales ban – some of whom we have worked with for over 20 years.

“We have such a brilliant range of South African wines and we wanted to help in whatever way we could. By putting these wines together in a special case at a great price, we hope our customers will order one (or two!) and help support the industry.”

Wines featured as part of the offer include Springfield Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Reyneke Organic Chenin Blanc 2019, Rustenberg Chardonnay 2019, Ghost Corner Pinot Noir 2017, Waitrose No.1 Cederberg Syrah 2018 and Journey’s End Sir Lowry Cab Sauvingon 2017.

South Africa banned alcohol sales for the second time on 13 July as part of a set of new restrictions to combat Covid-19. The renewed ban was the latest blow to the SA wine industry, which has already suffered severely as a result of the government banning exports of wine and spirits at the beginning of April as part of strict lockdown measures.

The exports ban was lifted at the beginning of May as the country eased its measures.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that equality in the South African wine industry had taken a leap forward with 94 students from disadvantaged backgrounds having passed their exams to become qualified sommeliers.





