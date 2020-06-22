Cramele Recas secures Waitrose listing

By Lisa Riley

Cramele Recas has secured its first listing with Waitrose.

From today, the Romanian winery’s new premium Sorcova range, comprising a Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir (rrp: £7.79), is available from the retailer for the first time.

The new wines, from Romania’s biggest exporter of bottled wine, are 100% vegan and made from handpicked, estate grown grapes.

Both the wines showed a “clean and intense fruit-driven profile with a beautifully textured and balanced palate”, said Marien Rodriguez, wine buyer, Waitrose & Partners.

"I am confident that the addition of the Sorcova wines to the Waitrose & Partners range is the right step given our strategic focus on offering high-quality wines that represent great value for our customers,” she said.

Philip Cox, founder and commercial director of Cramele Recas added: “We are so thrilled to launch our new Sorcova range in Waitrose, and very proud to be at the forefront of putting Romanian wines on the map in terms of producing quality wine.”

Since 1998, Cramele Recas has replanted on ancient vineyard sites with state-of-the-art vineyards. It said this mix of traditionalism and modernity was “perfectly expressed” through the new Sorcova collection of fruit-driven wines.



In April, Cox said that a shift from traditional appellation-based, heritage and winery-focused labels to those that are “more about the market” would be hastened in the wake of the pandemic if wine is to compete with rivals drinks categories.













