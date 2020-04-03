Cramele Recas donates further trio of ventilators and medical equipment

By Lisa Riley

Cramele Recas has donated a further three ventilators and medical equipment to hospitals in Timisoara, Romania, to help frontline healthcare workers deliver the best care in the fight against coronavirus (Covid-19).

This is in addition to the three ventilators bought last month by the winery - the country’s largest wine exporter.

"We have been proud to make Timisoara our home for the last 22 years. During this uncertain and scary time for everyone around the world, we want to do as much as we can to help and believe that any contribution can make a major difference,” said commercial director Philip Cox.

In relation to the effect of coronavirus, Cox said that “in light of the circumstances”, countries where a high proportion of wine is sold in supermarkets were performing well, including Germany, Japan and the Netherlands.

Regarding the UK, the situation was “more muddled”, he added.

Logistically, there has been a number of issues as each country has adopted differing measures around how closed their borders are – causing huge confusion to border police and transporters."

Cox warned that there could be a risk of low stocks for countries who import a lot of their food and other goods, such as the UK and Romania.

In response to it becoming “extremely difficult” for workers to travel to Romania from Western Europe due to most borders being closed to passenger traffic, Cramele Recas has brought 70 workers from Vietnam to work in its vineyards.