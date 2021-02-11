Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Extra SA fundraising tasting due to demand

By Lisa Riley
Published:  11 February, 2021

Love Wine, co-founded by Richard Bampfield MW, has added an additional day to its virtual fundraising tasting initiative launched in aid of the South African wine industry.  

The extra tasting follows more than 100 tickets having already been sold to the initial event, which is scheduled to take place 18 February, and was planned ahead of the South African government announcement on 1 February that it was lifting the alcohol ban on domestic sales.

“The South African cause is important and I am pleased to say that owing to demand we have added an extra date to raise as much money as possible," said Bampfield, who co-founded Love Wine with wine experts Laura Clay and Heather Dougherty.

“Just one fact that might help the undecided – 10p equates to 2 rand which will buy one meal in poorer communities in South Africa. So a little help from the UK can go a long way,” he added.

This second tasting will be a re-run of the first event, with the same wines tasted, including a case specially selected by Waitrose, and all the proceeds going towards a food relief charity in South Africa set up by winemaker Bruce Jack.

Last month, Bampfield issued a call to the UK trade to help the SA wine industry by freeing up tank space.

The support follows South African wine businesses having not been able to earn any income from local wine sales for a total of 20 weeks since March 2020, which has led to an overall loss of more than R8bn in direct sales revenue and still threatens the survival of cellars, wine grape producers and the livelihoods of 27,000 employees in the wine industry value-chain.

 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The dry truth of drought in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95