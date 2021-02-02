Bampfield-backed Love Wine initiative launches SA fundraising tasting

By Lisa Riley

Love Wine, co-founded by Richard Bampfield MW, has announced it is gearing up to hold a virtual fundraising tasting to raise funds for the South African wine industry.

The South African wine tasting, which will include a case specially selected by Waitrose, is scheduled to take place 18 February, with all the proceeds going towards a food relief charity set up by winemaker Bruce Jack.

The tasting was planned ahead of the South African government announcement last night that it was lifting the alcohol ban on domestic sales, said Bampfield who partnered with wine experts Laura Clay and Heather Dougherty to establish Love Wine.

“However, the situation is still critical and it is certain that many grapes will be left on the vine this year because there is no space for them in the tanks,” said Richard Bampfield MW.

“We will be tasting six high quality South African wines which Waitrose are kindly offering at a special price if you buy online. You could even add a bottle of the outstanding Graham Beck Sparkling wine if you need an aperitif to get you in the mood,” said Bampfield.

The mixed case will be available on special offer for this event from 8 February, he added.

“Even if you cannot attend this event, we would encourage you to support South African wine by buying a bottle or two when you are next shopping."

Last week, Bampfield issued a call to the UK trade to support the beleaguered South African wine industry as producers continue to suffer from the crippling government restriction and oversupply issues.

Today, Vinpro announced that it was pushing ahead with its court case following last night’s announcement that the third alcohol ban on local liquor sales has been lifted.