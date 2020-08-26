Investing for the Future webinar: Sign up now

By Jo Gilbert

In the latest from Harpers Wine & Spirit’s popular series of lockdown webinars, we will be putting a spotlight on the ways businesses can ensure long-term sustainable growth.

Sign up here.

With the end of the government’s Job Retention Scheme on the horizon for the last quarter of 2020, a crunch point is looming for the drinks and hospitality industries. Businesses are under immense pressure to survive, with jobs and marketing spend typically some of the first victims of cost cutting.

A leading of panel of experts drawn from companies as diverse as Facebook, Enotria, the IPA, Graft Wine and Phipps PR will be joining us on Thursday 3 September to discuss these challenges as well as the key areas and opportunities for investment. We aim to show why maintaining and adding value to businesses, not stripping out, is key for long-term survival:

Some of the key points for discussion:

How technology and data capture can build on the momentum of government schemes like Eat Out to Help Out.

Why maintaining share of voice is now more vital than ever, as the culling of PR and marketing spend presents a missed opportunity to build consumer confidence and engagement in the wake of Covid-19.

Why short-term pivoting of business strategies shouldn’t take a back seat to long-term goals.

Environmental sustainability. What's the imperative in the face of today’s rapid consumer and economic change?

The vital importance of investment in infrastructure, staff, communications and planning to ensure long-term strategic growth.

Panelists:

Peter Buckley, Connection Planner, Northern Europe, Facebook

Troy Christensen, CEO, Enotria & Coe

Simon Frazier, Research and Marketing Manager, Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA)

Nik Darlington, Director, Graft Wine

Nicky Forrest, MD, Phipps PR

Jo Gilbert, Features & Insights Editor, Harpers Wine & Spirit (host)



Register for Harpers' Investing for the Future webinar on Thursday 3 September at 2pm for free here.

There will be an opportunity for Q&A, but please send any questions you may wish to put to the panel in advance to: jo.gilbert@agilemedia.co.uk









