Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Harpers to host webinar on the potential of organic

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  22 June, 2021

A line-up of top buyers in the wine market will be attending a free-to-attend webinar looking at how to unlock the full potential of organic sales.

The panel, delivered in partnership between Harpers and Argentine organic pioneer Domaine Bousquet, will explore how the wine trade can better tap into the ever-growing demand for organic produce to enhance the bottom line.

The panel of top speakers will debate how to best keep the organic portfolio exciting, engaging and up to speed.

The panel, which will be moderated by Andrew Catchpole, editor of Harpers Wine & Spirit, includes Labid Al Ameri, president & co-founder of Domaine Bousquet; Andrew Baker, buying director at Virgin Wine; Elizabeth Kelly, buyer at Majestic and Guillaume Mahaut, group wine buyer, ETM Group.   

Also on the panel is Angela Mount, consultant; Ed Robinson, buyer at Coop, Sweden-based wine consultant Madeleine Stenwreth MW, and Tobias Webb, founder of the Innovation Forum and Sustainable Wine.  

The event takes place on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 3:30pm. To register to attend the free webinar click here

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

...

C & D Wines: National Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95