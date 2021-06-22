Harpers to host webinar on the potential of organic

By Michelle Perrett

A line-up of top buyers in the wine market will be attending a free-to-attend webinar looking at how to unlock the full potential of organic sales.

The panel, delivered in partnership between Harpers and Argentine organic pioneer Domaine Bousquet, will explore how the wine trade can better tap into the ever-growing demand for organic produce to enhance the bottom line.

The panel of top speakers will debate how to best keep the organic portfolio exciting, engaging and up to speed.

The panel, which will be moderated by Andrew Catchpole, editor of Harpers Wine & Spirit, includes Labid Al Ameri, president & co-founder of Domaine Bousquet; Andrew Baker, buying director at Virgin Wine; Elizabeth Kelly, buyer at Majestic and Guillaume Mahaut, group wine buyer, ETM Group.

Also on the panel is Angela Mount, consultant; Ed Robinson, buyer at Coop, Sweden-based wine consultant Madeleine Stenwreth MW, and Tobias Webb, founder of the Innovation Forum and Sustainable Wine.



The event takes place on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 3:30pm. To register to attend the free webinar click here.