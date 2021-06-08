Subscriber login Close [x]
Webinar: Exploring alternative premium whites

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  08 June, 2021

Modern food styles and lifestyles often naturally lend themselves to white wine, but is the trade doing enough to encourage consumers to trade up and seek out a wider variety of premium white choices or is the premium spotlight more typically shone on reds? And when customers do trade up within whites, is that limited to just a handful of usual suspects rather than embracing the global wealth of premium possibilities?

Join Harpers and our panel of experienced trade figures at our ‘How to Promote Premium White Wine: Communicating the USPs of alternative higher-end whites’ webinar on Wednesday 16 June 2.30pm - 3.30pm (GMT) when we’ll explore this theme in some depth.

Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole will be inviting the panel to share their experiences of selling higher-end premium white wines and discuss how to better capitalise on and communicate the USPs of alternative higher-end white wines to inspire and broaden the repertoire to the benefit of both trade and consumer alike.

The Panel:

Carlos Read, Spanish wine specialist, WineTraders

Xavier Rousset, co-founder, TRADE

Paul Shinnie, buyer, Alliance Wine

Noel Young, owner, NY Wines

To register for this free-to-attend webinar, run in partnership with Wines from Rias Baixas, click here.



