Webinar: Exploring alternative premium whites

Modern food styles and lifestyles often naturally lend themselves to white wine, but is the trade doing enough to encourage consumers to trade up and seek out a wider variety of premium white choices or is the premium spotlight more typically shone on reds? And when customers do trade up within whites, is that limited to just a handful of usual suspects rather than embracing the global wealth of premium possibilities?
Join Harpers and our panel of experienced trade figures at our ‘How to Promote Premium White Wine: Communicating the USPs of alternative higher-end whites’ webinar on Wednesday 16 June 2.30pm - 3.30pm (GMT) when we’ll explore this theme in some depth.
Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole will be inviting the panel to share their experiences of selling higher-end premium white wines and discuss how to better capitalise on and communicate the USPs of alternative higher-end white wines to inspire and broaden the repertoire to the benefit of both trade and consumer alike.
The Panel:
Carlos Read, Spanish wine specialist, WineTraders
Xavier Rousset, co-founder, TRADE
Paul Shinnie, buyer, Alliance Wine
Noel Young, owner, NY Wines
