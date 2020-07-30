Subscriber login Close [x]
Symington partners with Michelin-starred chef to launch pop-up

By Lisa Riley
Published:  30 July, 2020

Symington Family Estates has collaborated with Michelin-starred chef Pedro Lemos to launch pop-up restaurant Casa dos Ecos at the Port producer’s Quinta do Bomfim estate. 

Open now until mid-November, the pop-up serves regional Douro dishes using traditional techniques, with the menu matched with Symington’s portfolio of Douro wines and Ports.

Lemos, whose restaurant was the first in Porto to be awarded a Michelin star back in 2014, uses locally-sourced produce to develop a constantly changing menu over the course of the four months – from summer through autumn. 

The aim of the the pop-up was to create a unique space for people to experience authentic Douro culture in an informal setting, said the Symington Family.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with the talented Pedro Lemos on such an exciting project that showcases the best of the Douro. We feel the timing is right for the pop-up as people begin travelling again and look for more rural retreats, rather than the busier cities and beaches,” said Johnny Symington, chairman of Symington Family Estates.

The location was “perfect for the necessary Covid-19 safety measures, as most of the guests will be able to eat outside on the terrace”, he added. 

Lemos said: “Ever since I first visited Casa dos Ecos at Quinta do Bomfim, I have always felt that it had the potential to become a very special space, where people could enjoy the best that the Douro has to offer: landscape, wine and food. I am very pleased that the Symington family accepted this challenge and helped make this pop-up restaurant a reality.”

Casa dos Ecos is located on a ridge among the vineyards at the Quinta do Bomfim property, where Dow’s Vintage Ports has been produced since 1896, offering a view of the Douro River.

 

 

