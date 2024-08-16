Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Margo

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  16 August, 2024

    Margo, a new dining and drinking destination by Scoop restaurant group, opens this September in Glasgow. Headed by chef Robin Aitken, the menu focuses on seasonal produce, Scottish seafood and in-house crafted bread and pasta. Highlights include smoked haddock churros with manchego and saffron and Margo focaccia with prawn head butter. Desserts like baked rice pudding crème caramel offer a sweet finish.

    Margo’s drinks menu features signature Frozen Martinis and an extensive wine list. The industrial-chic interior, designed by Stuart Black, blends metalwork, clay render and ceramic tiles, creating an inviting space for 138 diners.

    A large open kitchen with counter seating allows guests to watch Margo’s chefs at work, while banquettes and booths offer a more intimate dining setting for groups.

    68 Miller Street, Glasgow G1 1DT

    margo.restaurant






    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Waud Wines acquires Handford Wines, expa...

    Riots cause major decline in sales as bu...

    Michael Saunders: ‘Looking Back, Forging...

    US imposes anti-dumping duties on glass...

    Bibendum secures 16 new wine listings at...

    Winemakers react to Hungary’s hottest July

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

    Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

    Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Alliance Wine: Head of Buying

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95