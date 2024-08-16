Margo

By Harpers Editorial team

Margo, a new dining and drinking destination by Scoop restaurant group, opens this September in Glasgow. Headed by chef Robin Aitken, the menu focuses on seasonal produce, Scottish seafood and in-house crafted bread and pasta. Highlights include smoked haddock churros with manchego and saffron and Margo focaccia with prawn head butter. Desserts like baked rice pudding crème caramel offer a sweet finish.

Margo’s drinks menu features signature Frozen Martinis and an extensive wine list. The industrial-chic interior, designed by Stuart Black, blends metalwork, clay render and ceramic tiles, creating an inviting space for 138 diners.

A large open kitchen with counter seating allows guests to watch Margo’s chefs at work, while banquettes and booths offer a more intimate dining setting for groups.

68 Miller Street, Glasgow G1 1DT

margo.restaurant















