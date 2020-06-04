Online auction in aid of The Drinks Trust goes live

By Lisa Riley

The Worshipful Company of Distillers’ online auction in aid of The Drinks Trust goes live this Sunday via Whisky.Auction.

Historic and highly sought-after bottles will be auctioned in aid of those in the drinks and hospitality industry facing hardship, illness and despair due to Covid-19.

Highlights include a bottle of Glenmorangie Claret Wood, a Mortlach 20 Year Old 1997, a Glenrothes 1973, a Flor de Cava Generaciones 30 Year Old and a Courvoisier Erte No 1.

A very rare and limited-edition bottle of Havana Club 500 Aniversario is also included and, uniquely, a barrel of 1998-distilled Caroni rum. Wines and fortified wines are also featured.

“We would like to thank everyone who has donated their special bottles. The deadline for contrubutions has now closed and we hope that your donations will make a real difference to the lives of those in our trade who are in need of help and support at this time. Thank you," said the organisations in a joint statement.

The auction runs until Tuesday 16 June.

Established in 1955, The Worshipful Company of Distillers’ vision is to make a difference to young people by improving alcohol education, training and vocational opportunities and working with other Livery-related charitable causes, including within the drinks trade.

In April, the organisation pledged £50,000 to The Drinks Trust’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

At the beginning of this week, The Drinks Trust launched a new range of mental health support services for members of the trade.

