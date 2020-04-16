Subscriber login Close [x]
Whisky.Auction raises in excess of £100,000 for The Drinks Trust

By Lisa Riley
Published:  16 April, 2020

The Whisky.Auction has raised a grand total of £104,184 via its charity auction in support of The Drinks Trust’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

An impressive 470 lots were donated by businesses and individuals in the Drinks Industry to help raise money for friends and colleagues who have lost employment since the on-trade was shut in March.

The Whisky.Auction had been “overwhelmed by the number and quality of the bottles donated by our friends across the drinks and hospitality industry”, it said. 

“Everyone has pulled together to help us raise this amazing figure to support The Drinks Trust which, in turn, is supporting those who keep our hospitality industry running every day in their time of need,” said Isabel Graham-Yooll, auction director at Whisky.Auction. 

Among the bottles was a unique Karuizawa bottling – Karuizawa Omoiyari – blended by Elixir Distillers from samples archived from bottlings since 2011. This was one of only six bottles created and sold for £25,000. 

The components were all distilled between 1963 and 1984, but the whisky was built around a heart of spirit from 1972, the most lauded of Karuizawa vintages. 

Yesterday, Campari UK revealed its 60-strong employees had pulled together to help fellow colleagues in the drinks industry by making personal donations, raising £16,000 for The Drinks Trust. An amount that was matched by Campari UK.

