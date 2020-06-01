Drinks Trust wellness services now live

By Mathew Lyons

The new range of mental health support services for members of the trade from the Drinks Trust have now been launched.

Services available include wellness guidance and tools; complementary talking therapies; sleep and insomnia treatment; and mindful drinking.

The programmes will initially run until the end of the year, targeting those who are struggling as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

However, the trust aims to maintain and extend these initiatives, and the support available to the trade, in years to come.

For more information on the services available, see Harpers' coverage of their announcement last month.

If you would like to contact the Drinks Trust for support, please call its helpline on 0800 915 4610.

