Villa Maria hires Matt Deller

By Mathew Lyons

Leading Kiwi wine producer Villa Maria has picked Matt Deller MW as its new chief global sales and marketing officer.

A New Zealand native, Deller joins Villa Maria from Napa Valley’s TOR winery, where he had been chief operating officer since June 2018.

Previous experience includes roles as chief wine officer for e-tailer Wine Access, where his remit covered both sourcing and sales, and four years at Constellation Brands in San Francisco, where he was director of fine wine development and NZ portfolio sales director.

He became a Master of Wine in 2016.

Justin Liddell, chief executive of Villa Maria, said: “Matt brings a wealth of experience in global distribution expansion and strategic wine marketing, and we are delighted he has chosen to join us at Villa Maria.

"We are looking forward to working together to realise Sir George's legacy and continuing to be New Zealand's most awarded winery as well as one of the of the top three most admired wine brands in the world."








