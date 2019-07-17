Subscriber login Close [x]
Chapel Down Group appoints new sales director

By Helen Gilbert
Published:  17 July, 2019

Chapel Down Group has recruited a former retail channel controller at Treasury Wine Estates as its new sales director.

Martin McGowan joins the business after eight years with his former company and will be responsible for leading the Kent-based winemaker’s drive for further distribution across the on- and off-trade for both Chapel Down and Curious Brewing products.

McGowan has worked for a number of international beer, wine and spirit brands, including Courvoisier, Stolichnaya, Wolfblass, Penfolds and Carlsberg over the past 15 years.

He has also managed customers in key sectors including major multiples, impulse/convenience, cash & carry and on-trade.

“We are thrilled to welcome Martin to the Chapel Down family,” said Frazer Thompson, Chapel Down Group chief executive officer.

“Going into our eighteenth year of business the breadth of Martin’s sales knowledge and relationships with key retailers and trade partners, combined with our passion for making distinctive English wine, premium spirits and contemporary beers and ciders, means an exciting new chapter in store for Chapel Down Group.”

McGowan expressed delight at joining the team.

“With the opening of the stunning Curious Brewery in Ashford, the iconic Gin Works in London and as we continue to lead the charge in English wine, I absolutely believe we are England’s most exciting drinks company," he added.

In May, Chapel Down announced a 10% increase in total annual sales to £13 million boosted by a record-breaking harvest.

Sales of wine and spirits were up 11% to £8.97 million in the year to 31 December 2018, while the company’s beer and cider arm – Curious Drinks, posted a 10% increase in sales to £4 million.





