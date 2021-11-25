Chilean multinational furthers sustainability drive

By James Lawrence

One of South America's largest wine producers has introduced a new set of sustainability requirements, including stringent rules pertaining to bottling and packaging.

Introduced by the VSPT Wine Group, these best practice regulations will come into force in 2022. Contract suppliers of dry inputs like packaging will have to comply with several new stipulations, including having an internal sustainability program, being certified in social and environmental areas, as well as measuring, reporting and managing its carbon footprint, amongst other things.

The overriding aim is to strengthen VSPT Group’s commitment to sustainability and towards a supply which is increasingly responsible.

Furthermore, specific aspects have been identified depending on the product, such as its materiality and recyclability, building on the general requirements for bidding companies in line with the Ecodesign Policy driven by VSPT in 2020, which includes 100% ecopackaging by 2023.

“This new initiative encourages people to share a common agenda, in alignment with the sustainable vision and spirit VSPT is characterized by, whereby the best suppliers of the industry are rewarded,” said Bárbara Wolff, chief of corporate affairs at VSPT Wine Group.

The VSPT Wine Group currently releases 17 million cases per year, making it a leader in exports of Chilean wine. It owns the GatoNegro and Gran Reserva Tarapacá brands, in addition to La Celia and Graffigna in Argentina.







