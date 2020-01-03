Artisanal Oz and Georgia among diverse new agencies for Berkmann

By Andrew Catchpole

Berkmann Wine Cellars has ushered in the new year with the addition of five new agencies to its portfolio.

The selection of producers includes Tbilvino winery, marking this north London-based distributor’s first foray into Georgia, and Sevilen from Turkey, further boosting Berkmann’s UK-leading Turkish offer.

From Australia’s new wave of winemaking comes Brash Higgins, drawing from the eclectic selection of varieties and styles from amphora-championing natural winemaker Brad Hickey.

Some of ex-New York sommelier Hickey's wines were initially brought into the UK by indie buyers after discovering them on a trip to McLaren Vale with Harpers last year.

Other additions include Loire producer Domaine Masson-Blondelet, adding a new Sancerre from this seventh generation family producer, along with the pioneering Librandi label from Calabria.

“We are excited to extend our portfolio in these new and diverse directions. Each producer has been carefully selected to match what we see as an emerging trend in the UK wine market,” said Berkmann purchasing director Alex Hunt MW.

“Some are rejuvenating ancient wine regions and practices, while others are cutting-edge innovators breathing fresh life and vision into the wine arena.”

A further addition to Berkmann’s range will be the newly launched single vineyard Tasca Tenuta Tascante Contrada wines from Etna producer Tasca, which will headline the company’s Sicilian portfolio.

The new additions can be tasted on 4 February at Berkmann’s Annual Portfolio Tasting at The Brewery in London.







