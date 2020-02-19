Panel discussion: Taste the Trends

By Andrew Catchpole

Assembling a fantastic panel to peer through the prism of wine to explore upcoming trends promised to be a novel adventure. Especially in front of a knowledge-thirsty, wine-savvy audience. And so it proved when Harpers partnered with Berkmann Wine Cellars at its lively annual London tasting to lead a Taste the Trends seminar, which threw the spotlight on some of the most meaningful and sustainable developments in the wine world today.

Each panellist had been invited to choose from a diverse selection of vinous gems, and then to share both their own interpretation of their chosen wine and what they thought their tasting sample revealed about an associated or emerging trend.

With Antoine Pétrus, MD of Les Maisons de Taillevent, food-and-drink writer Bill Knott, Berkmann’s senior buyer Emma Dawson MW, chef Cyrus Todiwala OBE of Café Spice Namasté, and Berkmann’s wine supremo Alex Hunt MW on hand to deliver this interactive session, the panel’s collective breadth and depth of knowledge made for a compelling presentation.

As moderator and first out of the gate, your editor opened the session with insights into broader trends currently shaping the trade, including the shift to lighter, fresher styles alongside the more adventurous and esoteric – as well as sustainability in all its myriad forms.

Scene set, the baton was then handed over to each speaker in turn for them to describe both micro- and macro-trends relating to their wine.

The focus was firmly on the premium, with the session by no means attempting a definitive list of top trends, but, rather, to offer hand-picked pointers that quality-focused restaurants, bars and merchants can embrace to help engage and excite by communicating those trends.





THE THEME:

Elegance, restraint and food compatibility

THE WINE:

Tascante Contrada Rampante (Sicily)

THE CHAMPION:

Cyrus Todiwala, head chef, Café Spice Namasté

"The volcanic soils of Etna and its indigenous red Nerello Mascalese had caught Cyrus’s eye, with the combination of elegance and mineral-lined intensity delivering a vibrancy that sits perfectly with the trend to drink fresher, palate-stimulating, more-ishly delicious wines. A big bonus, said Cyrus, is that such styles also display far greater affinity for a broad swathe of foods, with the fine tannins and gentle character also – perhaps counter-intuitively – pairing far better with the balanced spices in his high-end Indian cooking."



THE THEME:

Carbon neutral and minimal intervention

THE WINE:

Champagne Drappier Brut Nature Sans Soufre (France)

THE CHAMPION:

Antoine Pétrus, managing director, Les Maisons de Taillevent

Equating it to three-Michelin-star cuisine, Antoine presented this seamless zero dosage, sulphur-free, 100% Pinot Noir Champagne, which nonetheless fully expresses the rich culture and history of the region. Highlighting how this carbon-neutral house has fully embraced organic and biodynamic practice as part of its wider commitment to wholly sustainable viticulture and winemaking, Antoine also explored the diversification and development in the region, including the growing importance of freshness-imparting grapes such as Pinot Blanc and Arbane.







THE THEME:

Heritage, creativity and innovation

THE WINE:

T-Oinos Clos Stegasta Assyrtiko (Greece)

THE CHAMPION:

Bill Knott, food and drink writer, Financial Times

Bill began by recounting how, as a young Interrailer, he first discovered the wines of Greece, beginning a passionate interest that has taken him on a journey that delivered him to this stunning Assyrtiko from the island of Tinos today. Backed by a wealthy Greek businessman, and overseen by super-star winemaking consultant Stéphane Derenencourt, the creation of a nine-hectare vineyard on this rocky island outpost embraces the tradition of island wines. Delivering on counts of heritage, individuality, innovation and a sustainable philosophy – encompassing both local community and the environment – this is a wine that gives to and of its land rather than taking.





THE THEME:

Sustainability and transparency

THE WINE:

Pisoni Lucia Garys’ Vineyard Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands (California)

THE CHAMPION:

Alex Hunt MW, purchasing director, Berkmann Wine Cellars

While not a particularly exotic or off-piste variety, said Alex, this sublime Pinot Noir from a new site in the Santa Lucia Highlands is nonetheless a trailblazing wine, encompassing aspects of modernity, sustainability – on an environmental, social and cultural level – and transparency that allow the terroir to shine. As such, it ticks all the boxes for both the modern restaurateur and their customers, while providing a perfect counterpoint to the increasingly expensive – and fast-warming – region of Burgundy.





THE THEME:

Mixing tradition and modernity

THE WINE:

Tbilvino Qvevris Rkatsiteli (Georgia)

THE CHAMPION:

Emma Dawson MW, senior buyer, Berkmann Wine Cellars

A very appealing amphora-made orange wine, Emma’s choice seamlessly combined Georgian winemaking heritage with a modern take on a style that is very much in vogue. Orange wine, she said, has created a wholly new category to sit alongside red, white, rosé and sparkling, generating excitement and interest as the consumer trend to be more adventurous and experimental grows. And this fresh, fruitier style of orange wine provides a perfect entry point for curious wine drinkers to take the plunge.





THE THEME:

Varietal evolution and climate adaptation

THE WINE:

Unico Zelo ‘The River’ Nero d’Avola (Australia)

THE CHAMPION:

Andrew Catchpole, editor, Harpers Wine & Spirit

Harpers’ editor set the scene, using this dry-farmed, new-wave Australian wine as the perfect example of how a younger generation of growers and producers in warmer sites around the globe are turning to a host of ‘alternative’ grape varieties, better suited to the local climate. The results, witnessed in countries as diverse as Australia, South Africa, US and Lebanon, are delivering both innovation and excitement, while tickling the palate with fresher, balanced styles that are also made in harmony with regional conditions.







