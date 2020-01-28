Berkmann adds Lebanese producer Château Ksara

By Lisa Riley

Berkmann Wine Cellars has signed a deal as the exclusive UK distributors of Château Ksara.

Taking effect from 1 February, the deal marks an exciting move for Berkmann as it expands its reach into the Eastern Mediterranean, following the recent addition of wines from Greece, Turkey and Georgia.

With over 150 years of winemaking expertise - Château Ksara is the oldest and largest winery in Lebanon - the producer has a broad portfolio that includes French-inspired blends from the French colonial era and more modern styles, such as a white that uses the ancient native grape Merwah.

The winery sources all its grapes from the central and western Bekaa Valley, the classic region for grape growing in Lebanon, providing Ksara’s wines with the “distinct Lebanese characters that marry rich fruit with a fresh and aromatic palate”, said Berkmann.

“Although many wineries in Lebanon have a rich heritage, none is as old as Ksara and very few display their passion and drive to bring their wines to a global stage. In tasting these wines, you can get a real sense of what it means to be Lebanese, the succulent Mediterranean fruit alongside a freshness so particular to the Bekaa Valley and subtle nod to their French heritage in the style of their blends,” said Emma Dawson MW, Berkmann Wine Cellars senior buyer.

Berkmann has impressed Château Ksara with its “strong quality orientation and focus on training and service to its customers”, said Elie Maamari, export manager of Château Ksara.

“With their extensive nationwide sales force we are confident they will help us to extend our reach to even more customers in the future.”

Berkmann kickstarted 2020with the addition of five new agencies to its portfolio, including Tbilvino winery which marked its first foray into Georgia, and Sevilen from Turkey, further boosting Berkmann’s UK-leading Turkish offer.