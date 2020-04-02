Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Berkmann launches new scheme to support hospitality sector

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  02 April, 2020

Berkmann Wine Cellars has launched a new online platform to raise funds for the hospitality sector through consumer sales.

Hospitality outlets are invited to join the scheme, which is named Help 4 Hospitality.

Outlets will receive a unique voucher code to share with their mailing lists. The code offers the outlet’s customers a 5% discount on any orders they make, while Berkmann donates 12.5% of the order’s value to the bar or restaurant in question.

If they choose, outlets can also direct funds they receive through the platform to hospitality sector charities The Drinks Trust or Hospitality Action.

Rupert Berkmann, chief executive of Berkmann Wine Cellars, said: “The hospitality industry, Berkmann’s invaluable partner for the last 56 years, is suffering immeasurably during this shutdown.

“At the same time, we are hearing numerous reports of consumers struggling to obtain the wines they want because of the pressure on retailers.

“We have great wine, and we have the infrastructure to deliver it, while being able to generate some much-needed support for our partners in the trade.”

The initiative is open to all businesses in the hospitality sector, whether or not they are existing Berkmann customers.

The Help 4 Hospitality shop is online now.

For more information, contact Berkmann direct via email.

Berkmann aims to fulfill all orders within five working days, and by the next working day within London.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95