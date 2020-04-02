Berkmann launches new scheme to support hospitality sector

By Mathew Lyons

Berkmann Wine Cellars has launched a new online platform to raise funds for the hospitality sector through consumer sales.

Hospitality outlets are invited to join the scheme, which is named Help 4 Hospitality.

Outlets will receive a unique voucher code to share with their mailing lists. The code offers the outlet’s customers a 5% discount on any orders they make, while Berkmann donates 12.5% of the order’s value to the bar or restaurant in question.

If they choose, outlets can also direct funds they receive through the platform to hospitality sector charities The Drinks Trust or Hospitality Action.

Rupert Berkmann, chief executive of Berkmann Wine Cellars, said: “The hospitality industry, Berkmann’s invaluable partner for the last 56 years, is suffering immeasurably during this shutdown.

“At the same time, we are hearing numerous reports of consumers struggling to obtain the wines they want because of the pressure on retailers.

“We have great wine, and we have the infrastructure to deliver it, while being able to generate some much-needed support for our partners in the trade.”

The initiative is open to all businesses in the hospitality sector, whether or not they are existing Berkmann customers.

The Help 4 Hospitality shop is online now.

For more information, contact Berkmann direct via email.

Berkmann aims to fulfill all orders within five working days, and by the next working day within London.







