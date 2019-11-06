French Wine Discoveries returns ‘bigger and better’

By Harpers Editorial

The Wines 4 Trade French Wine Discoveries tasting is returning to London in January for its 18 annual tasting in the capital, boasting a 20% increase in exhibitors compared to this year.

Taking place 21 January, the 2020 event will bring together more than 90 winemakers from all regions of France, ranging from family-owned vineyards to the most prestigious wine merchant houses.

Sud de France, which will showcase more than 30 winemakers from Occitanie, has been named as next year’s ‘special guest’.

In addition to the main tasting, the day will comprise several masterclasses set to run throughout the day, with a buffet served at lunchtime.

Since becoming part of Groupe France Agricole in 2018, Wines 4 Trade said its portfolio has “increased” with new domains, while it has also benefitted from an inhouse design studio for all the marketing.

An e-tasting guide will be available and sent to buyers one month before the event, which will take place at Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge from 10am to 6.30pm.





