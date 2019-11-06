Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

French Wine Discoveries returns ‘bigger and better’

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  06 November, 2019

The Wines 4 Trade French Wine Discoveries tasting is returning to London in January for its 18 annual tasting in the capital, boasting a 20% increase in exhibitors compared to this year.

Taking place 21 January, the 2020 event will bring together more than 90 winemakers from all regions of France, ranging from family-owned vineyards to the most prestigious wine merchant houses.

Sud de France, which will showcase more than 30 winemakers from Occitanie, has been named as next year’s ‘special guest’.  

In addition to the main tasting, the day will comprise several masterclasses set to run throughout the day, with a buffet served at lunchtime.

Since becoming part of Groupe France Agricole in 2018, Wines 4 Trade said its portfolio has “increased” with new domains, while it has also benefitted from an inhouse design studio for all the marketing.

An e-tasting guide will be available and sent to buyers one month before the event, which will take place at Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge from 10am to 6.30pm. 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Marstons: Wine Development Manager

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95