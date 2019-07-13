Subscriber login Close [x]
    Gold comes to Notting Hill

    By Jo Gilbert
    Published:  13 July, 2019

    GOLD

    95 Portobello Road, Notting Hill, London, W11 2QB

    goldnottinghill.com

    New late-night bar and restaurant Gold Notting Hill is now open in London’s Portobello Road. The venue, set over four floors, has cast itself in the role of a “modern bohemian” hub, taking inspiration from the artists and musicians that have given the area its fame.

    The cocktail menu has been put together by Weapons & Toys’ Matt Whiley and Rich Woods, the duo behind Hackney’s “mostly foraged” bar, Scout. Like the food and wine menus, the cocktails focus on simplicity, seasonality and minimal intervention, with Baklava Fizz – made from Don Julio tequila, fig shrub, London honey, almond milk and soda – given top billing.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
